September 12, 2024, marked the second death anniversary of the late rapper PnB Rock. Back in August, two men alleged to have been involved with the “Zaza” rapper’s tragic death were found guilty of murder, robbery, and conspiracy. Now, according to TMZ, each have formally been sentenced.

The outlet reports that Freddie Trone was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison. Trone’s sentencing factors in his one count of murder, two counts of robbery, and one of conspiracy conviction. Trone allegedly spearheaded the fatal shooting, provided his then armed his 17-year-old son with a gun, and sent him into the restaurant where PnB Rock was to rob him. While Tremont Jones received a sentence of 12 years after being found guilty of two counts of robbery and one of conspiracy for altering Trone to PnB Rock’s location.

Sadly, this devastating fight for justice isn’t quite over yet for PnB Rock’s family. In July, Trone’s son, the last suspect allegedly involved in the shooting reportedly lacked competency to stand trial.

Stephanie Sibounheuang, PnB Rock’s girlfriend, witnessed the heartbreaking incident. Weeks after his death, penned a note on Instagram about the ordeal, writing: “I am 100% not ok… It takes so much prayer and spiritual therapy to gain the strength to do the simple things in life now… I will never understand a loss so close. I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids.”