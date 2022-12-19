The past year may have been marred by devastating tragedies and frustrating personality shifts in hip-hop, but it was also distinguished by some of rap’s most emotive, vulnerable, and honest songwriting ever. So while we may have lost a few heroes – whether to violence or their own infuriating intolerance, the music we got this year was top-notch.

Whether it was underground favorites like Denzel Curry and Saba or top-line hitmakers such as Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion, rappers dug deep with releases that resembled therapeutic breakthroughs as much as club bangers or street anthems. We got plenty of those, too, though, especially from trap rap stalwarts like Lil Baby and 21 Savage.

It’s hard to pin down how the trends ebbed and flowed throughout the year, mainly because TikTok continued to be a dominating force in music discovery (such as it is when an algorithm is feeding you artists and songs it thinks you’d be inclined to like already). But the breakout artist of the year, no doubt, is GloRilla.

What makes her rise to stardom so impressive is that it began relatively late in the year. “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd was released in April but didn’t rise to the Billboard Hot 100 until August. Once it got there, though, everything happened fast for Glo, from signing to her hometown hero’s label to working with the streaming era’s premiere breakout star, Cardi B.

2022, unfortunately, marked yet another year that Cardi punted on releasing a follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut. But, in keeping with the theme of vulnerable honesty, she readily admitted (after plenty of goading from fans on social media, mind you) that she feels understandable anxiety about the potential reception of her sophomore album.

And with similar anxiety seemingly keeping one of the other marquee women in hip-hop, Saweetie, from dropping her debut, there were fewer high-profile releases from women altogether – although, if you scratched the surface, the high tide female rappers reached in prior years hasn’t yet washed back out to sea.

Megan Thee Stallion led the charge with her soul-baring second album, Traumazine, which naturally fit into the span of therapeutic releases this year. But she wasn’t alone; 2022 also saw a number of well-received releases from the likes of Armani Caesar, Latto, Leikeli47, Little Simz, Rico Nasty, and Sampa The Great. So, sure, there was plenty of Cardi/Nicki-related friction, but the rap girlies are doing just fine – kill the narrative that they’re fading away.

Unfortunately, the narrative that might be harder to end is the one in which rap fans have noted what appears to be a marked increase in rap-related homicides. After losing notable names like Nipsey Hussle, Young Dolph, and Drakeo The Ruler in recent years, 2022 saw a slew of deaths rock the hip-hop community, including Lil Keed, who died from kidney failure, PnB Rock, and Takeoff, who were both shot to death, and Coolio, who suffered a heart attack.