Almost two years ago, Polo G released his second album The GOAT, and it was a project that helped boost him towards the star title he claims today. The full-length effort was highlighted by songs like “Martin & Gina,” “21,” and “33” with fellow Chicagoan Juice WRLD. However, Polo G nearly didn’t make it to the album’s spring 2020 release. According to a post he shared on Instagram, he nearly overdosed prior to shooting the music video for “Heartless” which was released with Mustard in 2019.

Polo G Reacts To His Track “Heartless” Surpassing 100 Million Views 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/4Jm0ESpmsA — RapCoverMedia (@RapCoverMedia) March 31, 2022

“Back story Fa Dat video I was Fresh out the hospital bed From almost overdosing Onnem pills,” he wrote to his followers in a post on his Instagram Story. Thankfully he was able to make a quick recovery and head back to work. “I pop right back out & Shoot Dat Video now dat Bitch Platinum w 100ms By it,” he added. This is not the first time that Polo has admitted to struggling with drugs. Back in December, he recalled a near-death experience where he almost overdosed on 17 pills.

“When I woke up, I was in the hospital,” he said according to Complex. “And my pops was just explaining to me like, ‘Yeah, man, they said you would had been here any second, even a minute later, you wouldn’t have made it. You probably could’ve passed.’” He added that he had no recollection of the incident. “They was just walking me through everything that happened that day, because I really didn’t remember at all,” he said. “I think it was like 17 pills I had took in one day, about 15 Xanax and two [Ecstasy] pills.”

You can view Polo G’s message in the post above.