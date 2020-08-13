Polo G was still two years away from being born when the classic sitcom Martin aired its final episode in May 1997, but that hasn’t stopped the 2020 XXL Freshman from being a fan. Following in the footsteps of fellow Midwesterner Big Sean, he reproduces his (and the internet’s) favorite scenes from Martin in his aptly-titled new single, “Martin & Gina.”

They’re all here too. There’s the iconic moment when Gina gets stuck from “Headin’ For Trouble”; there’s the infamous aftermath of Martin’s fight with Tommy “Hitman” Hearns from “Guard Your Grill”; and there’s the emotional rollercoaster of “The Break-Up,” all re-enacted by Polo G with Instagram comedian PrettyVee and directed by Reel Goats in a perfect reproduction of the apartment set from the classic sitcom. Stick around for the end of the video, which is loaded with behind-the-scenes moments and outtakes from the production of the endearing homage.

“Martin & Gina” is the fifth single from Polo’s star-making sophomore effort, The GOAT, which released in May and has been going strong ever since. Videos from the album include “Heartless,” “Go Stupid” with Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa, “DND,” and “Wishing For A Hero.”

Watch Polo G’s “Martin & Gina” video above.