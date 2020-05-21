Polo G Shouldn’t Be This Good At Expressing Trauma On ‘The GOAT’

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

When Polo G named his debut album Die A Legend, he put his grand intentions on Front Street. The cathartic introduction was a commercial and cultural success, solidifying him as a name to watch and putting him on track to join Chicago’s legendary rap lineage. For his sophomore effort, he hammered his foot on the gas even more by deeming himself The GOAT.

A great artist is but a testament to the impact of their predecessors. During Polo’s adolescence, Chicago artists like Chief Keef and Lil Durk helped push the boundaries of what hip-hop could sound like. Polo’s cathartic, melodic album demonstrates two things: how much Chicago’s 2010s GOATs inspired him, and how capable he is of taking the baton as the mouthpiece for a new generation of teens and 20-somethings.

The production is handled by a star-studded cast, including Mike Will-Made It (“Go Stupid”), Mustard (“Heartless”), Hit-Boy (“Flex”), and Tay Keith (“Go Stupid”). There’s a different producer on each of the project’s 16 songs, but to Polo’s credit, the project is a cohesive soundscape of downtempo, oft-piano laden tracks which are apt for him to rattle off his trademark sing-songy flow.

Remnants of G Herbo and Lil Bibby’s astute lyricism and poignancy permeate tracks like “Don’t Believe The Hype” and the BJ The Chicago Kid-featuring “Wishing For A Hero,” the album’s Tupac-inspired closer. Chief Keef and Lil Durk’s knack for melody is evident all over the project, especially on “Flex,” featuring a posthumous appearance from Juice WRLD. Both artists float over Hit-Boy’s quaking production, as Polo hits pockets with such ease that a listener could see him churning out similar earworms for the rest of the 2020s.

Of course, one could have said the same thing for Juice WRLD before his tragic death last December. It’s eerily fitting that Juice WRLD is on the album. If one ever wanted to know how real Polo’s peril is, it’s exemplified by Juice having one of the best guest verses on the album — and a tribute song two tracks later. Juice’s appearance elucidates two of the album’s major themes: grief and the corrosive consequences of trauma.

On “21” Polo figuratively speaks to the sky to tell Juice, “We was tweakin’ off them Percs, I popped my last one with you,” on a track where he also notes, “I was in the trenches, tryna see a life beyond that / ‘Cause complacent n****s usually die up in they complex.” The track is a quintessential example of the squeezed-between-the-sides survivor’s guilt and moral excavation that frames The GOAT.