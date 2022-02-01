mustard car totaled freeway drunk driver
Mustard’s Car Was Totaled By A Drunk Driver On The Freeway But He’s More Upset About His Wrecked Bike

LA is well-known for its near-constant traffic and the accompanying collisions, but one of the city’s most prominent artists recently had his own run-ins with the city’s infamous driving hazards. Mustard posted the aftermath of his recent accident on Instagram, describing how a drunk driver slammed his truck into the wall on the freeway, totaling the vehicle and destroying his Trek Bike, which was attached to the roof.

“Last night a drunk driver hit me and another car on the freeway slammed my car into the wall,” he recalled. “All the airbags came out totaled by my truck shit felt like a movie.” Fortunately, he says, he walked away with only “minor injuries no major injuries thank you god.” He even managed to point out he was more upset by the loss of his bike, writing, “On top of that my trek bike was in the back. My sh*t was broke. I was more mad about that than my car, man.”

Thankfully, he walked away relatively unscathed and he’ll no doubt be able to replace both the bike and the truck with the fruits of his past year of labors, which included production for Coi Leray, The Kid Leroi, and Roddy Ricch, while he’s also set to star in the upcoming movie Sneaks.

