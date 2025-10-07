Pooh Shiesty is back home. The “Back In Blood” rapper has been seen on social media celebrating his freedom alongside colleagues like Big30 and K Carbon after being released from prison. He was released after three years, having been sentenced in April 2022 to 63 months in prison; including time served since his original arrest in June 2021, he’s out just a few months early.

Fellow Memphis rapper K Carbon posted a slideshow of photos celebrating Shiesty’s release alongside 30 on Instagram, with the caption, “IT DONT GET NO BIGGER THEN DS #WelcomeHomeShiesty.” Pooh was also tagged in a slew of videos on social media capturing his emotional reunion with his rap cohorts, donning his signature ski mask and being bequeathed a massive gold chain.

He’s returning to a relatively stable situation musically, as well, after 1017 Records founder Gucci Mane declared he was keeping Pooh and Foogiano on his roster last year. However, he’s got a few conditions on his release; he’ll be on probation for the next three years, including periodic drug tests and scheduled check-ins with a probation officer.

Still, it could have been worse for him; prosecutors pushed for an eight-year sentence after Pooh pled guilty to firearms conspiracy to avoid a potential life sentence. He was arrested shortly after appearing on the 2021 XXL Freshman cover, accused of shooting and robbing another man after a sneaker deal, of all things.