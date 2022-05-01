Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., dodged a career-shattering bullet when a judge only sentence him to five years in prison earlier this month for firearms conspiracy. The sentence was handed down in connection to an October 2020 incident where Williams allegedly shot a man in the buttocks during an exchange for marijuana and sneakers. Williams was initially indicted on four firearms charges, but after he accepted a plea deal from prosecutors, his charges were reduced to a single count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. That reduced his possible life sentence to just a maximum of 97 months in prison, but a judge felt that 63 months was adequate for Williams.

However, Williams won’t be a completely free man once he walks out of prison in five years. According to TMZ, Williams will reportedly be on supervised release for three years once his prison term is complete and the supervision comes with a few rules. For those three years, Williams is not allowed to associate with any of his co-defendants or alleged gang members. Additionally, the rapper’s parole officer has permission to search his home from time to time. Lastly, Williams will have to enter a treatment program for drugs and alcohol.

