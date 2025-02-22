The Last Of Pop Smoke’s Killers Was Sentenced To 29 Years In Prison

The last of Pop Smoke’s killers has been sentenced. According to Rolling Stone, Corey Walker, the sole adult at the time of Pop Smoke’s murder, was sentenced to 29 years in prison for his role in the rapper’s death after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery with gun and gang enhancements two weeks ago. Walker was primarily responsible for driving the other three defendants, all minors at the time, to Pop Smoke’s Airbnb in the Hollywood Hills, where the others broke in, pistol-whipped the rapper, and shot him to death on February 19, 2020.

Walker expressed remorse for his role, telling the court, “Even though the Jackson family isn’t here in court today, I would like to sincerely apologize for my unforgivable actions, although there’s no apology that amounts to the taking of someone’s life. I would also like to take this opportunity to apologize to my family for the pain and embarrassment that they have endured over the last five years, as well as an apology to my community… Today, I take responsibility for my dreadful part in these crimes, and as I begin my road to rehabilitation, I assure you that I will steer clear from negative behavior.”

The other defendants in the case had all pled guilty to various charges, with Walker’s reluctance to accept a plea holding up the case last year.