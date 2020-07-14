Four Teenagers Have Officially Been Charged In The Murder Of Pop Smoke

Last week, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed they had arrested five suspects who were allegedly involved in the murder of Pop Smoke. Now, charges have been handed out: the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced yesterday that four men, all teenagers, have been arrested and charged with murdering the late rapper.

Two of the accused are adults: Corey Walker is 19 years old and Keandre Rodgers is 18. Additionally, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, who were not named due to them being minors, were each charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court. If Walker and Rodgers are convicted as charged, they could potentially face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. The DA’s office notes that “a decision on whether to seek capital punishment will be made at a later date.” Currently, the case is still under investigation by the LAPD.

The announcement did not include any mention of Jaquan Murphy, a third adult man who was previously named as a suspect and was booked for attempted murder.

LAPD Captain Jon Tippet previously confirmed the department believes the defendants got Smoke’s address from a photo that Smoke had posted on Instagram, and that they did not know the rapper personally.