Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the new Andy Samberg and John Mulaney movie, made its debut on Disney+ today. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Post Malone got involved with the project by recording the movie’s theme song. Now that the film is out, so too is Malone’s theme. The tune is an approximation of Malone’s melodic pop-rap sound with hints of a rock influence here and there. Malone’s song isn’t actually an original, but rather a cover of The Jets’ theme song for the 1989 Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers animated series.

Beyond Rescue Rangers, Malone has plenty of experience with lending his musical talents to the big screen. The most prominent example of that is his and Swae Lee’s 2018 single “Sunflower,” the No. 1 single appeared on Malone’s album Hollywood’s Bleeding after first gracing the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack. Meanwhile, last year saw Posty cover Hootie And The Blowfish’s 1995 hit “Only Wanna Be With You” as part of Pokémon‘s 25th anniversary celebration. Hootie’s Darius Rucker admired the cover, as he tweeted, “The smile in my face will not leave for a long time. This is awesome. My bro @PostMalone bringing it. Hell yes man!!!!!!!!!”

Listen to Malone’s “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers Theme” above. Also check out the original Rescue Rangers theme song from 1989 below.