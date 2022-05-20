Remember Sonic? He’s back, in ugly form.

In the only non-toxic instance of a movie studio giving in to fan demands, Paramount Pictures famously retooled the original cursed design of everyone’s favorite chili dog-eating blue hedgehog for 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog. This was the last anyone saw of his toothy grin — until Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the new animated Disney+ film featuring the voices of John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale.

“Ugly Sonic,” as he’s referred to, appears early in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers at a convention booth, alongside Lumière from Beauty and the Beast and Marvel Comics character Tigra. “They’ll like me for who I am, not like last time when the internet got one look at my human teeth and burned the place down,” Ugly Sonic tells Dale before signing an autograph for two scoffing attendees. “Oh, they’re laughing at me. I know that. You can’t hurt my feelings if I’m in on the joke.” Ugly Sonic’s luck since the backlash to Sonic the Hedgehog has shifted, though. He’s been offered a “new reality show where I do ride-alongs with the FBI.” The title: Ugly Sonic, Ugly Crimes.

Ugly Sonic — voiced by the great Tim Robinson — is an inspiration to us all.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is available on Disney+ now.