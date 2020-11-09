Getty Image
Music

Post Malone Earns His Third Diamond Certification With His Swae Lee Collaboration ‘Sunflower’

Contributing Writer

This year Post Malone has added more tattoos to his body than he has music to his discography, but the rapper continues to earn accolades for his craft. Following his major win at the Billboard Music Awards, which saw him take home nine separate trophies, it was announced that Malone’s track “Sunflower” with Swae Lee has now been RIAA-certified Diamond.

It’s not often that a musician can say their song has achieved Platinum status ten times over, but Malone can claim the feat on three occasions. “Sunflower” follows Malone’s songs “Rockstar” and “Congratulations” in earning a Diamond certification. The momentous achievement was confirmed by Malone’s manager Dre London in a post on social media. “We’ve come so far staying on the right train in our lane keeping focus like a camera lens,” London wrote in congratulations. “Set your goals high & don’t stop till you get there! The path from dreams to success really exists!

Prior to earning his impressive certification, Malone did make some appearances on other artists’ releases to hold them over until his next LP. Back in June, Malone appeared with Tyla Yaweh in the track “Tommy Lee.” He then lended a verse on Ty Dolla Sign’s “Spicy,” which appears on the singer’s recently-released record Featuring Ty Dolla Sign.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: , ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Projects Of November 2020
by: Twitter
×