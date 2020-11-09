This year Post Malone has added more tattoos to his body than he has music to his discography, but the rapper continues to earn accolades for his craft. Following his major win at the Billboard Music Awards, which saw him take home nine separate trophies, it was announced that Malone’s track “Sunflower” with Swae Lee has now been RIAA-certified Diamond.

It’s not often that a musician can say their song has achieved Platinum status ten times over, but Malone can claim the feat on three occasions. “Sunflower” follows Malone’s songs “Rockstar” and “Congratulations” in earning a Diamond certification. The momentous achievement was confirmed by Malone’s manager Dre London in a post on social media. “We’ve come so far staying on the right train in our lane keeping focus like a camera lens,” London wrote in congratulations. “Set your goals high & don’t stop till you get there! The path from dreams to success really exists!

Prior to earning his impressive certification, Malone did make some appearances on other artists’ releases to hold them over until his next LP. Back in June, Malone appeared with Tyla Yaweh in the track “Tommy Lee.” He then lended a verse on Ty Dolla Sign’s “Spicy,” which appears on the singer’s recently-released record Featuring Ty Dolla Sign.

