Post Malone loves gaming in all its forms, whether he’s playing party games like beer pong, card games like Magic The Gathering, or video games like Pokémon. Now, Malone is going to try his hand at being a video game streamer with a run of charity livestreams.

Dubbed “Gaming For Love,” the streams are scheduled to take place on July 18, 20, 22, and 24 on Malone’s Twitch, with each stream starting at 6 p.m. PT and set to run for six hours apiece. During that time, Posty and pals will be playing Apex Legends, and Apex developer Respawn Entertainment will be donating $10,000 during each stream. Viewer donations will benefit different non-profits for each broadcast: Human Rights Watch (July 18), Project HOPE (July 20), United Way (July 22), and The Trevor Project (July 24).

Malone said in a statement, “Tune in as I game for love & raise money for Human Rights Watch, United Way, Project HOPE, & The Trevor Project. And shout out to Apex Legends & Respawn Entertainment for their support. Donate & spread love.”

Video game livestreams have proven to be an effective way to raise money for worthwhile causes: The recent Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) event, which ran from June 26 to July 3, raised over $3 million for Doctors Without Borders. Meanwhile, this year’s Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), which took place from January 9 to 16, brought in over $3.4 million (the most ever for a GDQ event) for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.