This past weekend, Post Malone teamed up with Meta for a VR concert of live performances of songs from his new album Twelve Carat Toothache, and to start the week, he shared a pair of the songs from the performance on his YouTube. Culling standouts “Love Hate Letter To Alcohol” and “Wasting Angels” featuring his tiny Australian doppelganger The Kid Laroi, Post gives fans who didn’t catch the original live stream the opportunity to see what they missed out on.

The performances take a lot of inspiration from 17th-century architecture, as he performs in a fog-filled space surrounded by arches and dressed in an ensemble resembling priests’ robes. The stripped-down setting allows Post’s passionate vocal delivery to take center stage as he growls and bleats with that distinctive voice of his.

Twelve Carat Toothache continued Post’s streak of No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200 and was critically praised. Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez wrote, “On Twelve Carat Toothache, Malone seeks to make more than quick hits. The album is his most cohesive body of work to date, and his first worth a listen from beginning to end.”

Watch Post Malone’s live performances of “Love Hate Letter To Alcohol” and “Wasting Angels” featuring The Kid Laroi from his Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience concert above.