Post Malone is having a good year, whether he’s drinking beer out of a shoe in Australia or releasing new music. It’s getting even better after the recent announcement that he’s earned a major achievement.

Today, April 20, Universal Music Group shared a statement that “Circles,” “Better Now,” and “I Fall Apart” all exceeded the diamond threshold, according to Billboard. This makes Posty the artist with the most RIAA Diamond-certified singles at eight total. Therefore, he’ll be unleashing a greatest hits album called The Diamond Collection, to celebrate his victory. Lucky for fans, it’ll drop as soon as tomorrow, April 21, so they don’t have to wait long.

Meanwhile, the “Better Now” performer recently opened a special Cane’s store designed by himself in Midvale, Utah. “I have the best childhood memories of eating at Raising Cane’s in Dallas,” he said about it in a statement. “Collaborating with Todd on this restaurant near my house in Utah was awesome and I can’t wait for everyone to order their meal the ‘Posty Way.’”

Find the tracklist for The Diamond Collection below.

1. “White Iverson”

2. “Congratulations” Feat. Quavo

3. “I Fall Apart”

4. “Rockstar” Feat. 21 Savage

5. “Psycho” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

6. “Better Now”

7. “Sunflower” Feat. Swae Lee

8. “Circles”

9. “Chemical”

The Diamond Collection is out 4/21.