Last night, Bad Bunny kicked off weekend one of Coachella as Friday’s headliner, and he had some surprises in store to set the bar high. During “Safaera,” he brought out Ñengo Flow and Jowell & Randy.

Another special guest included Post Malone joining him on stage for an acoustic set. The two performed “La Canción” (Bunny’s song with J Balvin) and “Yonaguni,” the latter of which was a cappella, due to technical difficulties.

The two also hugged on stage as the crowd cheered. Fans online, however, were surprised by the duo’s friendship and Post’s appearance, given the two have no songs together. “bad bunny and post malone was not on my 2023 bingo card,” one person wrote.

During the performance, Bad Bunny reportedly revealed that Post was helping him practice English while he was teaching him Spanish.

Despite the shaky moment, the show kept going smoothly. Shortly after, Benito had Jhay Cortez out to play three more songs from the B-stage, as they did “Dákiti,” “Tarot,” and “No Me Conoce.”