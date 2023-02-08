Post Malone did not have the easiest time touring last year while promoting his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. The “Better Now” performer took too many tumbles at his concerts, first in St. Louis and then again in Atlanta. Luckily, there have been some good news to make up for those falls since, such as when he officiated a wedding between two fans onstage in Seattle.

Malone looks like he’s been having more fun doing gigs this year. In Sydney, Australia on Sunday, February 5 at the Accor Stadium, the rapper gave the crowd what they wanted: A shoey, which means he drank beer from a fan’s shoe. “How did we get here?” he said into the microphone while pouring a red solo cup into a sneaker. Video of it was caught by an audience member who posted it to TikTok. After chugging it, he can be seen bowing to the crowd.

Malone is often engaged in shenanigans. Last year Celtics guard Marcus Smart talked about playing the musician in beer pong: “Yeah, I played him. I won one game, but I went five in a row the last game! […] He’s really good. He kept telling me to call [Celtics President Of Basketball Operations] Brad [Stevens] for him, though. Every shot he made, he was like, ‘Call Brad, sign me up, give me the 10-day [contract]!’”