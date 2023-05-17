Post Malone helped a fan in a major way. During a recent trip to Scotland earlier this month, the “Chemical” singer met a fan by the name of Gregor Hunter Coleman in Glasgow’s Wunderbar, according to a report from BBC. Coleman was reportedly singing in the pub and was invited to meet Post following his set. The two were said to have immediately hit it off.

“He said, ‘Do you want a drink?,'” Coleman said. “I was like, ‘Listen, I’m saving for a house so I’m not drinking just now.’ Which was daft, my mates were, like, ‘Why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone?'”

Post then reportedly asked Coleman to sing at his after party the following night.

“He started saying, ‘How much will you charge,'” recalled Coleman. “I said ‘Nothing, it’s Post Malone, this is the chance of a lifetime.'”

After further conversation, Post “got talking to [Coleman] and he offered to help [him] out with my house deposit.” Though, the amount Post reportedly contributed hasn’t been disclosed, and Coleman is keeping mum on that.

Meanwhile, Post is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album, Austin, as well as an upcoming North American tour.

Austin is out 7/28 via Republic. Find more information here.