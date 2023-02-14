Post Malone has been having a lot of fun lately. Earlier this month, he drank beer from a fan’s shoe in Australia; in November, he officiated a wedding between two fans on stage in Seattle. There was also the time last year he brought mayhem to Seth Meyers while they went day drinking together, and now the famous rapper is causing trouble with other celebrities.

Post Malone joined forces with the notorious Impractical Jokers crew, who are known for playing pranks on each other in New York and seeing how much they can get away with. In a new clip, the “Circles” singer gets out of a car in a parking garage and says, “Thanks for letting me smoke that up in there, man,” as a big cloud of smoke comes from the inside of the vehicle.

Do not miss this Thursday's ALL NEW EPISODE of Impractical Jokers, featuring Post Malone in a punishment that almost got us all arrested! Thursday, Feb. 16th at 10p EST / 9p CST on both TBS and truTV! @truTVjokers @PostMalone @SalVulcano @BQQuinn @TBSNetwork @truTV pic.twitter.com/QzMNcaJbd3 — Murr (@jamessmurray) February 13, 2023

In an extended video on Billboard, Post Malone adds, “Give it about five to ten if you guys don’t want the contact high.” To make matters worse, the car belongs to a woman who claims she’s allergic to tobacco. “Oh, don’t worry about that, it’s not tobacco,” Q says, prompting laughs from the others.

The episode airs on truTV and TBS on Thursday, February 16 at 10 pm ET.