Post Malone Officiated A Wedding Between Two Fans On Stage In Seattle

Post Malone‘s “Twelve Carat” tour may have been met with several mishaps — including falling through a hole on stage, having difficulty breathing, and being heckled by passersby as he was meeting with fans — but he has also had many joyful moments while touring. Throughout the tour, he has helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby, and he even beat Celtics player Marcus Smart in a game of beer pong backstage.

In his latest tour stunt, Post officiated a queer wedding on stage at the tour’s Seattle stop.

In a TikTok shared by a friend of the couple, Post asks them if they take each other as each other’s lawfully wedded spouses. The couple then shares a kiss in front of a cheering crowd.

The TikTokker who posted the video said the couple plans to have an official celebration sometime next year, and now, she is currently trying to get Post to come to the actual ceremony.

While tour has been demanding for Post, he says he still finds time to relax in between stops. This mostly comes by way of watching reruns of an iconic sitcom, as he revealed in a recent interview for GQ.

“I watch literally every episode of Modern Family every single day,” Post said. “Every day, I start on season one, episode one, and then by the time I go to bed… Because I just leave it on as background noise, as well, whenever I’m not even deliberately watching. But by the time I fall asleep, I’m done with season eight already.”

Check out the clip above.