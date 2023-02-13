Post Malone is a multifaceted entertainer. His multiplatinum music — most recently, Twelve Carat Toothache — can sometimes be an afterthought. That’s a credit to his personality, not a knock on his artistry.

Posty’s headlining Twelve Carat Toothache Tour involved an on-stage gender reveal and a wedding, and he brought his showmanship as a supporting act on Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Australian stadium run that wrapped last night, February 12.

Post drank beer from a fan’s shoe while performing in Sydney, Australia’s Accor Stadium on February 5. Unfortunately, he was not allowed to enjoy a drink at QT Perth’s rooftop bar this weekend because of his signature facial ink.

“They turned me away for my tattoos. I’ve never really experienced anything like that,” Post told The West Australian, which also relayed the QT rooftop dress standards lists “face, neck and offensive tattoos” as “strictly not permitted.”

The QT issued an apology to the publication: “At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has recognized this for many years. However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologize to the individuals affected.”

Post added to his ink collection last October with a tattoo reportedly honoring his infant daughter on his forehead.

Post Malone got his daughter's initials tattooed on his face after his recent concert. https://t.co/8nJz72tVEd — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2022

As a GQ cover star in 2020, the 27-year-old star bluntly described why he started getting so many tattoos in the first place, especially on his face.

“I’m a ugly-ass motherf*cker,” he said back then. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”