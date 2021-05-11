Post Malone Asked Jason Statham To Make A Song With Him

Jason Statham shot Post Malone… in the trailer for the movie Wrath Of Man that was revealed in March. Malone has a small role in the film, and while he was on set, he apparently asked his co-star to collaborate on some music with him. That was an opportunity that Statham, like he did to Malone in the film, shot down.

In a recent USA Today interview, Statham spoke about what it was like to work with Malone, saying, “Post came in with this big enthusiasm for being killed that day. He’s like, ‘I can’t wait for you to kill me, man.’ I got sucked into that enthusiasm and he did a great job. It’s just a shame that it was a short moment together, but I was privileged to pull the trigger in our little scene.”

He was then asked if the two have plans to collaborate musically, and he noted that Malone did ask to make a song with him: “He invited me to come make a record. I quickly relieved him of that bad choice.”

In a recent interview with Bossip, Statham also discussed how Malone came to be involved with the movie, saying, “[Director] Guy [Ritchie] told me that Post called him up and said, ‘If you’re making a movie, I wanna be in it,’ and it was as simple as that. People wanna work with Guy Ritchie for some reason [laughs]… me too. You know, he’s got a good way, people like his films, and that’s how it happened with Post: He gave the call and he couldn’t have been more gracious. He turned up, just was as down to earth as you could be, so we were really lucky. I’m glad I got to shake his hand, you know?”