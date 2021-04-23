Post Malone has kept busy lately. He’s getting ready to headline Rolling Loud, he launched new merch for his rosé brand, he got shot by Jason Statham (in a movie, not real life), and he performed at the Grammys. In terms of new music, though, it’s been about a year and a half since Post Malone released his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. It appears he may be gearing up to drop not just one new project in 2021, but a pair of them.

In an Instagram post, Malone’s manager Dre London implied that he and Malone are in agreement that Malone should put out two albums this year. He also noted that one of these projects may arrive sooner than fans might expect, and that the title of one might be revealed soon. Sharing a photos of himself smiling while on the phone, he wrote, “Some would say thats the smile when the wire hits! But for me this isn’t true! It’s even bigger than that! This that smile while on FaceTime with @postmalone agreeing that the world deserves 2 Posty projects out this year! Discussing dates to drop the 1st one sooner than u think! I won’t tell u the title name just yet maybe next week.”

He actually is confirmed to drop something new, though, as he’s teaming up with the Calm app for an hour-long version of “Circles.”