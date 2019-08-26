Getty Image

Update: Post Malone may have shared some more info about his upcoming album. Not long after tweeting what seemed to be a release date, Post Malone also posted, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” which could potentially be the title of Malone’s forthcoming record.

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Posty (@PostMalone) August 26, 2019

The original post follows below.

—

Towards the end of 2018, Post Malone revealed that he was trying to get the follow-up to his 2018 album Beerbongs & Bentleys out before the end of the year, writing on Twitter, “Trying to put out a new body of work before the end of the year but we all know how that goes wish me luck k.” That ultimately never came to pass, as the rest of 2018 came and went without another album from Malone. That was at least an indication that he had a healthy amount of material ready to go, though, and now we might know when it’s coming out.

It appears that Malone teased some sort of release date this morning when he tweeted simply, “sept 6:)).” He provided no context beyond that, so it’s impossible to say with any certainty what is going to happen that day. However, September 6 is a Friday, the time of week when new albums are typically released. He has also shared a handful of singles since Beerbongs & Bentleys, so while there’s no confirmation yet, it does appear that a new Post Malone album could be coming in just a couple weeks. Additionally, Hits Daily Double reports that the album is called Runaway.

sept 6:)) — Posty (@PostMalone) August 26, 2019

.@PostMalone's new studio album #Runaway will be released on September 6th! pic.twitter.com/Adeck0Xdwu — HITS Daily Double (@HITSDD) August 26, 2019

A September 6 release date would line up with what Malone has said before. During a recent performance, he said that his next album would be released in September. It remains to be seen if the record will feature any Irish drinking songs.