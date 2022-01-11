Post Malone’s Manager Suggests His Label Is Delaying A New Album

The last time the world got a new Post Malone album was 2019 with Hollywood’s Bleeding. That’s an eternity ago with how fast the music world moves, so fans are eagerly awaiting a new project from Posty. The good news is that it looks like his next project is done, but that bad news, as Malone’s manager Dre London alleges, is that the album is being delayed by Malone’s label.

On Instagram yesterday, London wrote, “Our sync & energy always on a Insane level!! Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t [shrugging emoji] Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #DreVision #2022 It’s Time!!!

While we’re still waiting on new album news, Malone hasn’t been absent. Last year, he released his The Weeknd collaboration “One Right Now,” “Motley Crew,” and a Pokémon-themed cover of Hootie And The Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You.” He’s also got some plans lined up for this summer as he has popped up on some 2022 festival lineups, like Lollapalooza Stockholm and Hangout Festival.