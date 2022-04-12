New Post Malone music may be coming sooner than we think. According to his manager, Posty’s long-awaited fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache is set for release next month.

Malone’s longtime manager Dre London shared the news in a recent Instagram post. In a video, London is seen playing tennis, saying, “We out here on a Monday. Monday f*cking motivation. We making excuses, or we getting results. It’s either results or f*cking excuses.”

Though Malone doesn’t appear in the video, nor does the video seem to have much to do with Malone or the album, the video is captioned, “Results Or Excuses Choose Your Side! @postmalone album coming next month! What u want in life results or excuses!! #MondayMotivation.”

Though Malone has not confirmed the album’s release date, he is set to play a slew of festivals this summer, including Hangout Festival and Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival, which has fans speculating that he may release new music beforehand.

This isn’t the first time London has implied that Post Malone is ready to release new music, Back in January, London took to Instagram to express frustration toward Republic Records for allegedly delaying Twelve Carat Toothache‘s release.

“Our sync & energy always on a Insane level!!,” London said. “Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t [shrugging emoji] Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #DreVision #2022 It’s Time!!!”

Also next month, Malone is set to appear in court alongside producer Frank Dukes, both of whom are being sued by Canadian musician Tyler Armes, who claims to have contributed a guitar tune to the song’s final composition.