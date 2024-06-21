A hot Posty summer is upon us. Earlier this week, Texas native Post Malone announced his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, which will serve as his first-ever country album. Tonight (June 21), Malone has shared his new single, “Pour Me A Drink” — a fun, weekend-ready collab with Blake Shelton.

On “Pour Me A Drink,” Malone laments a draining week. Seeking a debauched night with a buddy in Blake Shelton, the two lay the ground for some good old-fashioned partying.

“Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke / I’m ’bout to get on a buzz, I’m ’bout to get on a roll / Yeah, I been breakin’ my back just keepin’ up with the Joneses / Y’all know what I mean, and y’all know how it goes,” sings Post on the song’s chorus.

While Post dreads the 9 to 5, it seems Shelton is mourning a different type of pain.

“Guess I really went and messed it up again / Now, my baby’s goner than the Tulsa wind / Judgin’ by the stone-sober state I’m in / Need to crack one wide open,” sings Shelton on his verse.

While the two artists may have coveted accolades to their credits, when they come together, it’s time to get the festivities rolling.

You can listen to “Pour Me A Drink” above.

F-1 Trillion is out 8/16 via Republic. Find more information here.