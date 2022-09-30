On September 23, Post Malone took to Boston’s TD Garden, where the NBA’s Celtics play their home games, for a concert. He also paid tribute to the city by wearing a jersey of Celtics guard Marcus Smart, the reigning NBA Defensive Player Of The Year. It turns out the two Dallas natives got to enjoy some time together backstage and Smart spoke about a fun moment they shared.

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston at the Celtics’ media day on September 26, Smart was asked if he got to play Malone at beer pong and he said, “Yeah, I played him. I won one game, but I went five in a row the last game! […] He’s really good. He kept telling me to call [Celtics President Of Basketball Operations] Brad [Stevens] for him, though. Every shot he made, he was like, ‘Call Brad, sign me up, give me the 10-day [contract]!'”

After the concert, Smart shared photos of himself and Malone backstage and wrote on Instagram, “That was a [fire] show @postmalone thanks for the love Friday night. Fans were crazy live. Felt their love as well. Place was crazy. Boston fans never fail.”

Malone’s second Boston concert of the tour, set for September 24, was postponed as Malone noted, “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.” This came not long after he fell in an on-stage hole and injured his ribs.