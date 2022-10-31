Post Malone went the extra mile to show his appreciation for a pair of fans during a recent concert, where he helped the couple with their gender reveal.

During a performance in Tulsa, Malone took some time to greet fans and sign autographs, and one of the fans’ posters had an envelope stuck to it, asking the Syracuse rapper to be a part of the special moment, according to TMZ.

In the footage, Malone can be seen opening the envelope, revealing the couple was having a baby girl! The future parents seem delighted with the news, sharing the story on TikTok.

Malone recently became a father to a baby girl himself this past June.

The “White Iverson” rapper made the announcement about his bundle of joy during an appearance on Howard Stern’s show in June. Malone sat down to talk about heading to the studio, noting that he had just left from “kissing his baby girl.” Stern, in turn, questioned exactly who the rapper was talking about, wondering if it could have been his fiance.

“Nah, that’s my daughter,” Malone responded.

The rapper has been very busy lately juggling his career and being a “girl dad.” Malone is currently on tour with Roddy Ricch for his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.