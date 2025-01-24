Project Pat is a Memphis rap legend. He has been a fixture of the city’s hip-hop scene for 25 years and recently saw a resurgence outside the city thanks to high-profile co-signs from younger artists like Drake (who featured him on “Knife Talk” with 21 Savage), Isaiah Rashad, and Denzel Curry. And recently, he received the worst news anyone can: His son Patrick Houston Jr. was shot and killed in the Imogene Heights neighborhood earlier this month, according to FOX13.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 1:00 pm on January 10, with Memphis police saying that Houston died at the scene. No further information has been released as of press time.

Project Pat is the older brother of Three-6-Mafia founding member Juicy J, and has an extensive list of underground hits, with nine studio albums to his name. Pat’s 2000 hit “Chickenhead” is his highest-charting solo single to date, and has been sampled extensively in hip-hop, notably by Schoolboy Q on his Blue Lips song “Thank God 4 Me” and Cardi B on her Invasion Of Privacy standout, “Bickenhead.” In recent years, he has been a motivational speaker, focusing his efforts on his nonprofit organization, the Go Foundation, which organizes prison ministry.

Memphis Police have urged that anyone with information about the shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.