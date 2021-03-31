Pusha T Says His Nearly-Completed 12-Song Album Will Be 2021’s Best

In a new interview, Pusha T provides a wealth of updates on his highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Daytona. Appearing on the Instagram Live show Behind The Velvet Rope Tuesday night, Pusha told the host Biddy that the project is nearly complete. He also revealed the probable length of 12 songs, admitted he didn’t have a title for the album yet, and promised that it will be “the best album that drops in 2021.”

The only thing yet to be completed, according to Pusha, is a collaboration with Daytona‘s sole producer Kanye West. “I’m working on the album right now,” he said. “I haven’t titled it. Probably 12 [songs]. I usually don’t do a lot of extras. I feel like I have some extras right now but I’m gonna keep 12… I gotta go sit in with ’Ye for a little bit but other than that it’s just these 12.”

Of course, locking down the elusive Kanye for a session might be easier said than done. While the producer’s versatility has given him the longevity to outlast a dry spell musically, it also means his attention is being pulled in multiple directions by several projects currently in the works — among them, his own Donda album, his deal with Gap, and his pending divorce from Kim Kardashian.

However, when the two do get back together, Kanye and Pusha have shown that they can make some world-stopping music. Until then, we also have Pusha’s potential projects with Madlib and Tyler The Creator to look forward to, while The Neptunes are also rumored to be on this upcoming project, as well.