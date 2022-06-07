Pusha T released his new album It’s Almost Dry in April. Since then, he’s been promoting it with music videos and late-night television performances. The rapper is back with more of the latter: On Friday, he went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the track “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes.”

The performance is charismatic and bright, with a kaleidoscope of colors bouncing off of him. His confidence is obvious; it’s what he’s known for. Before the release of It’s Almost Dry, he called it an “untouchable body of work,” mentioning that having Kanye West and Pharrell Williams as producers gave it a kick. He said, “I had the best of both worlds in regard to production. In regard to two people who actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me.” He added: “Just from that aspect, I feel like this body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavily on either side. It’s like you get the whole spectrum — probably my most well-rounded body of work.” He’s definitely allowed (and right) to flex: It’s Almost Dry was his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Watch his performance of “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes” above.