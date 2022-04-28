At long last, after a wait that lasted nearly four years, Pusha T delivered his fourth solo album It’s Almost Dry last weekend. The project presents 12 songs and guest appearances from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Nigo, Labrinth, and Malice. It also flaunts heavy production from Kanye and Pharrell. In the spirit of promoting the new release, which could be his first No. 1 album, Pusha delivered a new video for “Call My Bluff.”

The track is one of the many Pharrell-produced songs on the project, and in its video, Pusha T finds himself seated at a table filled with what appear to be members of some mafia. Soon enough, we see the worst of Pusha as he seemingly orchestrates a heinous act, one that a pair of associates takes care of for him.

Pusha T dropped off the video for “Call My Bluff” after he shared updates on possible collaborations with Nas, The Weeknd, and Tyler The Creator. More recently, he was listed on the lineup for the 2022 Something In The Water festival where he will surely perform songs from It’s Almost Dry.

You can watch the visual for “Call My Bluff” above.

It’s Almost Dry is out now via GOOD Music and Def Jam. You can stream it here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.