Ever since being made the head menswear designer of Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams has made it a point to feature his famous friends and top collaborators in the company’s plans, both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes. His first Louis campaign prominently featured Rihanna, while both Clipse and Jay-Z appeared during his first Louis Vuitton fashion show. This year, he’s already collaborated on a collection with musical protégé, Tyler The Creator, and today, it was announced that Pusha T will be Louis Vuitton’s newest brand ambassador.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, a statement from the fashion house noted the two artists’ longstanding connection and praised Pusha’s “commitment to artistry” and “strong personal style.” It reads, “His ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing the maison’s own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture.”

Clothing isn’t the only thing Push and Pharrell have been working on. Last month, Pusha told Vulture he and his brother (once again going by just Malice) have reunited as Clipse and have been recording a new album produced by Pharrell. The duo is also set to appear in Williams’ upcoming biopic, Piece By Piece which has been animated in the style of The Lego Movie.