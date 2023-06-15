Pharrell was introduced as Louis Vuitton’s next Men’s Creative Director on February 14, stepping into the role previously held by the late Virgil Abloh until his November 2021 passing. Louis Vuitton shared in a press release at the time that Pharrell’s first collection in his new role would be showcased during Men’s Fashion Week in June. Now days away, Pharrell just laid a megawatt breadcrumb.

“LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring-Summer 2024,” Pharrell captioned an Instagram photo showing him posing in front of a larger-than-life photo of Rihanna, presumably the face of the campaign.

In the photo, Rihanna is strutting effortlessly with a coffee. She’s draped in duffel bags, framing her bare pregnant stomach. (She and ASAP Rocky are expecting their second child, as revealed during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance.)

Predictably, notable people are gushing over Rihanna in the comments section. Lindsay Lohan simply left a hearts-as-eyes emoji, while Busta Rhymes commented with eight crown emojis. Sam Smith also went the emoji-only route, with a red heart and fire.

Complex relayed that it had “reached out to Louis Vuitton reps for comment on the Rihanna campaign” and will update accordingly.

Upon Pharrell’s appointment in February, Louis Vuitton had plenty to say.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director,” Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said in a statement. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”