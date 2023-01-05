The tragic death of Takeoff in November of last year shook the hip-hop world. Many rappers shared tributes to the late Migos member on social media, including Offset, Cardi B, Metro Boomin, and many more. Some even released songs in his honor, like Gucci Mane with “Letter To Takeoff.”

Quavo, who was not only his fellow Migos member but his uncle, started his written tribute to Takeoff with, “It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together.” Posted in November, the whole message was emotional, raw and powerful.

Late Wednesday night, January 4, Quavo shared a song for Takeoff called “Without You.” It’s immediately vulnerable: “Tears rolling down my eyes / Can’t tell you how many times I cried / Days ain’t the same without you,” he sings. The track serves as a space for Quavo to grieve; he recollects old memories with Takeoff against a melancholy beat. There’s hope as well, as he sings, “See you in heaven.”

Quavo was attending a private event with Takeoff when he was fatally shot outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston on November 1. Houston Police arrested his suspected killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, one month later. Clark is being held on bond, though he has made repeated attempts to reduce his bond.

Takeoff’s funeral felt more like a celebration of life, taking place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, Yolanda Adams, and Byron Cage. Drake, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, City Girls, YG, Russell Simmons, and Lil Yachty were also in attendance.

Listen to “Without You” above.

