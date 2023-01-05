Takeoff was fatally shot in the early hours of November 1 while attending a private event with Quavo at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. The Atlanta rapper, best known as a member of the Migos, was 28. In the two months since, Houston Police have slowly pieced together what led to the tragedy.

Ultimately, on December 1, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested and charged him with murder, with bond reportedly set at $2 million. Clark requested a bond reduction to $1 million, which was successful, though his subsequent request was not.

BOOKING PHOTO: Cameron Joshua, 22, charged with felony possession of a weapon. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/lsN0NBv9nj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022

This morning, January 5, Houston’s KHOU is reporting that Clark posted $1 million bond last night and was released from prison. The Houston CBS affiliate cited court records.

According to an affidavit that surfaced in December, Quavo was participating in a dice game outside the venue when an argument broke out and shots were fired. Takeoff has been identified as an innocent bystander at separate points along the investigation.

new details in the killing of Takeoff from a search warrant affidavit filed this week: -both sides allegedly fired shots after a punch was thrown in defense of Quavo -suspect charged in part bc of fingerprints left on a wine bottle he was holding during the shooting pic.twitter.com/ms51RkK10Q — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) December 9, 2022

Late Wednesday night, January 4, Quavo released a song dedicated to Takeoff, his nephew and musical collaborator. Titled “Without Out,” the somber track is simple in delivery but carries a heavy, heartbreaking message. “Tears rolling down my eyes / Can’t tell you how many times I cried / Days ain’t the same without you,” Quavo sings before recounting better days with Takeoff and wishing he “had a time machine, just so you can take a ride with me.”