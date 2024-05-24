peso pluma 2024
The Tracklist For Peso Pluma’s Two-Part Album ‘Éxodo’ Has Features From Cardi B, Quavo, And More

Peso Pluma is preparing to drop his fourth album, Éxodo, in June, but before that, he’s pulled back the curtain on what fans can expect, by unveiling the cover art and tracklist today (May 24).

The project is a two-part affair, with the first 16 tracks in the música Mexicana style and the remaining eight are urbano. There are a bunch of collaborations, too, songs with Cardi B, Quavo, Anitta, Rich The Kid, and more.

Check out the Éxodo cover art and tracklist below.

Peso Pluma’s Éxodo Album Cover Art

Peso Pluma Éxodo
Double P

Peso Pluma’s Éxodo Tracklist

Disc 1

1. “La Durango” Feat. Eslabón Armado and Junior H
2. “Me Activo” Feat. Jasiel Nuñez
3. “La Patrulla” Feat. Neton Vega
4. “La People II” Feat. Tito Double P and Joel de la P
5. “Sr. “Smith” Feat. Luis R Conriquez
6. “Rompe la Dompe” Feat. Junior H and Oscar Maydon
7. “Mami” Feat. Chino Pacas
8. “Belanova” Feat. Tito Double P
9. “Bruce Wayne”
10. “Hollywood” Feat. Estevan Plazola
11. “Reloj” Feat. Ivan Cornejo
12. “Ice”
13. “Solicitado”
14. “Santal 33” Feat. Oscar Maydo
15. “Vino Tinto” Feat. Natanael Cano and Gabito Ballesteros
16. “14-14”

Disc 2

1. “Gimme a Second” Feat. Rich The Kid
2. “Put Em in the Fridge” Feat. Cardi B
3. “Pa No Pensar” Feat. Quavo
4. “Peso Completo” Feat. Arcángel
5. “Bellakeo” Feat. Anitta
6. “Mala” Feat. Ryan Castro
7. “Tommy & Pamela” Feat. Kenia Os
8. “Teka” Feat. DJ Snake

Éxodo is out 6/20 via Double P. Find more information here.

