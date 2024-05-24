Peso Pluma is preparing to drop his fourth album, Éxodo, in June, but before that, he’s pulled back the curtain on what fans can expect, by unveiling the cover art and tracklist today (May 24).

The project is a two-part affair, with the first 16 tracks in the música Mexicana style and the remaining eight are urbano. There are a bunch of collaborations, too, songs with Cardi B, Quavo, Anitta, Rich The Kid, and more.

Check out the Éxodo cover art and tracklist below.