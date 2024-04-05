Destroy Lonely Pairs With Quavo In His Stripped-Down ‘Potato Loaded’ Video, Continuing The Opium Takeover

Playboi Carti’s Opium crew is poised for a big breakout in 2024, even despite canceling their Antagonist Tour. After Homixide Gang dropped their crime-epic video for “Hi-Voltage” last week, it’s Destroy Lonely’s turn at bat. The Atlanta native gets a big co-sign from one of his cities brightest stars, landing a feature on the new Quavo song “Potato Loaded.” The rap nepo baby (his dad is I-20 of Disturbing Tha Peace fame) proves supremely adaptable, switching easily from his usual distorted soundscapes to a more familiar trap production alongside the industry vet.

In the stripped-down, accompanying video, the two Big Peach natives keep things simple. You’ve seen videos set at house parties; how about throwing a party in a freight elevator? Surrounded by video vixens, the two rappers deliver their menacing, boastful bars under lurid green lights with money all over the floor and an assortment of jewelry and drugs to show off. Their performances are intercut with a dynamic chase shot of DL hanging out the passenger side of a sports car as the duo cruises through the city streets.

“Potato Loaded” is Quavo’s third video of the year, following visuals for “Real One” with Rich The Kid and “Himothy.” While he hasn’t announced a new album, don’t be surprised if he pops out with one soon enough.

Watch Quavo’s “Potato Loaded” video with Destroy Lonely above.