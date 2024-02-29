Quavo Lords Over Atlanta In His Triumphant ‘Himothy’ Video With The State Farm Arena Behind Him

In the regal video for Quavo’s new song “Himothy,” the iconic venue from which he performs is masked, but unmistakable. Where else could it be but Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which he frequents as a fan of his hometown Hawks? However, rather than performing from the floor, where you can usually find him, his performance happens high above his regular seats, overlooking the city from the roof of a nearby building. Quavo flexes and flows on an old-fashioned hanging mic like he’s announcing a fight as the city stretches behind him.

The former Migo took some well-earned time off this winter after releasing his long-awaited solo album, Rocket Power, in August. The album was Quavo’s first solo release since his 2018 debut solo album, Quavo Huncho, and the first from the two surviving Migo members, Quavo and Offset, since the death of the group’s third member Takeoff. The album saw Quavo addressing the group’s falling out and paying tribute to his fallen bandmate, with whom he’d previously released the joint album Only Built For Infinity Links.

Whether the release of “Himothy” will lead to a full-length follow-up of Rocket Power remains to be seen. For now, you can watch the “Himothy” video above.