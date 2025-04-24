So far, Quavo‘s filmography is on the lighter side. The “Legends” rapper has appeared in episodes in Atlanta, Black-ish, and Narcos: Mexico, and he voices a talking shoe in the animated movie Sneaks. But Quavo is certain that among rappers, he’ll be remembered as one of the greats, if not the greatest.

When approached by TMZ about whether he can become the best rapper-turned-actor ever, Quavo replied, “I’m a great guy. Yes, sir.” What about Tupac Shakur? Or Oscar nominee Queen Latifah? Or Oscar winner Will Smith? “They can’t f*ck with me,” he said. Ice Cube, too.

There’s a lot more that went unnamed: Donald Glover, Method Man and Redman, Mos Def, Eminem, Ludacris. Just not Vanilla Ice in Cool As Ice.

One of Quavo’s other roles was in 2022’s Savage Salvation, which also starred Robert De Niro. The acting legend doesn’t own a Shrek phone case but he is aware of Migos. “I said what’s up to him,” Quavo told Billboard. “I told him I said a line in one of my new songs about the trip I just took, and he was just like, ‘For real. M-I-G-O-S, right?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s finna go home and look me up.’ It was too hard. I couldn’t wait to tell my Mom Dukes that I’m gonna be on the screen and kicked it with him. He’s a nice dude.”