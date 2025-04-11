Quavo’s Luxurious ‘Legends’ Video Gets Back To Basics With Lil Baby

Quavo’s past few releases have seen him try on a few new personas. Last summer, he got in his pop bag with Lana Del Rey on her single “Tough,” then tried his hand at guitar-heavy rock alongside Lenny Kravitz with “Fly.” After joining The Kid Laroi for another pop swing with “Slow It Down,” he put on his cowboy boots for the country crossover “Georgia Ways” with Luke Bryan and Teddy Swims.

Now, he’s back in his trap bag, following up February’s “Trappa Rappa” with “Legends” featuring Lil Baby. Over an ominous organ-backed, rattling snare, Quavo and Lil Baby engage in a materialistic display of boastful raps, trading flexes about money, clothes, cars, and of course, women. Naturally, the video accompanying the release captures the rappers showing off plenty of all the above, whipping foreign sports cars through the streets of their hometown, Atlanta, and strutting alongside a squadron of baddies.

Quavo has yet to announce a new album, but you sort of have to believe his increasing productivity of late presages some kind of release, if not the Huncho Jack sequel he seemed to be angling for with Travis Scott. Still, it’s nice to see him linking up with the usual suspects, especially with Baby teasing his own joint album with fellow ATLiens Future and Young Thug. Stay tuned.

You can watch Quavo’s “Legends” video with Lil Baby up top.