My favorite thing about 2022’s The Batman wasn’t Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz bringing sexy back to superhero movies, or Paul Dano’s Zodiac Riddler, or Colin Farrell’s slimebag crime lord Penguin. It was this tweet from @jbillinson: “The new Batman movie suggests that Thomas and Martha Wayne were killed in 2001, which means it’s very likely that they died taking their beloved son Bruce to the theater to see Shrek.”

There were other versions of this joke, but this is no joking matter: it’s possible that one of the last things Bruce heard before his parents were gunned down by Joe Chill was Smash Mouth and Donkey singing “I’m a Believer.” No wonder he’s messed up.

I thought this would be the biggest Shrek news (#ShrekNews) of 2022, but I was wrong.

Al’s headphones continue to be iconic, but I need a full investigation on whatever the fuck is supposed to be on his iPhone case pic.twitter.com/fssuEtWkEZ — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) April 10, 2022

Over the weekend, Marie Bardi, the social media manager for David Sims and Griffin Newman’s wonderful Blank Check podcast, took a closer look at a photo Jason Momoa shared on his Instagram, buried in the eighth slot below:

Momoa showed a recent dinner he had with, among others, Al Pacino. “Al’s headphones continue to be iconic, but I need a full investigation on whatever the f*ck is supposed to be on his iPhone case,” she tweeted. Then came the realization:

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/adSfmBRBFo — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) April 10, 2022

Folks, Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case.

Now, a reasonable person could argue that the phone isn’t Pacino’s; it could belong to someone else and it’s only closest to him because everyone was squeezing in tight to take a photo. First off, this reasonable person is a bummer. Also, check out this photo of Pacino, who has frequently been spotted with a similar-looking iPhone and headphones combination, with Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

There’s the case. Pacino’s daughter, Olivia, also confirmed that her dad is a fan of green ogres:

please stop arguing in my mentions over the credibility of a SHREK phone case 🧍🏽‍♀️ anyways here’s his daughter confirming it is in fact a shrek case https://t.co/y5fVYj7GHY — cocksucker (@cockagecore) April 11, 2022

I’m convinced. Al Pacino: Shrek enthusiast confirmed.

al pacino has a shrek phone case one more reason as to why he's a legend pic.twitter.com/Bavn7vJ3Wz — tamara ♡ (@pacinosangel) April 10, 2022

this photo has a whole new meaning now pic.twitter.com/p97NgnUVVR — madeline ♡’s gigi (@70scorleone) April 11, 2022

You can buy the Shrek phone case for yourself here.

