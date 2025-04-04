Back in February, Quavo released his latest solo single, “Trappa Rappa.” Prior to that Quavo appeared on and dropped several interesting collaborations including “Georgia Ways” featuring Luke Bryan and Teddy Swims as well as “Slow It Down” with The Kid Laroi. Now, he’s teasing another musical crossover and could very well include Travis Scott.

Over on Instagram, Travis Scott showed Quavo some birthday love (April 2). “Happy bday to the Cho,” he wrote on a photo of Quavo in his stories.

Acknowledging the shoutout, Quavo reposted the message onto his stories with an eye-catching caption. “HJ2 still…,” he chimed subtly referring to their past joint album.

The pair originally joined forces for a joint project in 2017, releasing the 13-track studio album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. Although the rappers have maintained a working relationship in other ways, they never released a follow-up project.

However, Quavo’s hint at a potential sequel to Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho seems to be a birthday wish supporters are happy to get behind.

“This is the one we really need,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

This isn’t the first time Quavo has referenced the body of work. While vacationing in July 2024, he asked fans to get Travis Scott onboard with the idea. “Thinkin’ HJ2? Tag Jack,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Could the Huncho Jack hiatus come to an end in 2025? We’ll see.