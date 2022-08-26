Amid rumors of a split, all of the members of Migos are dropping music tonight, whether it be together, or with a bandmate, in some way, shape or form. Tonight, Offset has dropped a new single called “Code,” while Quavo and Takeoff were featured on a song called “Party All The Time” from DJ Khaled’s new album, God Did. Earlier today, Quavo and Takeoff caught fans by surprise when they announced they would drop another single tonight called “Big Stunna.”

On “Big Stunna,” Quavo and Takeoff maintain their momentum as a duo, driving fast cars and rocking expensive jewelry. Though neither of the Migos directly address the rumored split, Quavo says, “I can’t hang / Ain’t no snakes / In none of my campaign,” which might just be a subtle reference. Birdman, the number one stunna himself, lists several famous duos, including, “Bird and Wayne, Stef and Klay, Take and Quay,” the latter referring to Migos members. This may imply that Birdman considers the Migos more iconic as a duo, in a similar vein to the other aforementioned pairs.

The song’s accompanying video sees the rappers drag racing and doing donuts in luxury vehicles.

Talk about stunting!

Check out “Big Stunna” above.