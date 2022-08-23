DJ Khaled’s albums are always star-studded and the upcoming God Did will be no different: Khaled unveiled the LP’s tracklist today ahead of its release this Friday (August 26) and it’s absolutely packed.

All told, the tracklist has features from Eminem, Kanye West, Drake, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Juice WRLD, Gunna, Don Toliver, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Jadakiss, Roddy Ricch, City Girls, Quavo, Takeoff, SZA, Latto, and others, as well as production from Dr. Dre on a track.

Sharing the tracklist on social media, Khaled wrote, “The holy scripture. This is a gift to the world. This is a gift to the fans. This is a gift for us. GOD DID.”

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. “No Secret” Feat. Drake

2. “God Did” Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

3. “Use This Gospel (Remix)” Feat. Kanye West and Eminem (produced by Dr. Dre and The ICU)

4. “Big Time” Feat. Future and Lil Baby

5. “Keep Going” Feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage and Roddy Ricch

6. “Party All The Time” Feat. Quavo and Takeoff

7. “Staying Alive” Feat. Drake and Lil Baby

8. “Beautiful” Feat. Future and SZA

9. “It Ain’t Safe” Feat. Nardo Wick and Kodak Black

10. “Let’s Pray” Feat. Don Toliver and Travis Scott

11. “Fam Good, We Good” Feat. Gunna and Roddy Ricch

12. “Bills Paid” Feat. Latto and City Girls

13. “Way Past Luck” Feat. 21 Savage

14. “These Streets Know My Name” Feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla

15. “Juice WRLD Did” Feat. Juice WRLD

16. “Jadakiss Interlude” Feat. Jadakiss

17. “Asahd And Aalam Cloth Talk”

18. “Grateful” Feat. Vory

God Did is out 8/26 via We The Best/Epic/Roc Nation. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.