While his former Migos bandmate Offset is apparently hashing out his relationship issues in his music, Quavo has gone an alternate route, getting back to basics on his latest single, “Trappa Rappa.”

Rather than taunting an ex or presenting himself as a scorned lover/ladies’ man, Quavo embraces the dualities of being a superstar from the wrong side of the tracks on the song, contrasting his current successes with the dirt his associates in North Atlanta have to do to survive.

The video likewise displays this duality, with a split screen positioning Quavo as the polar opposite of the grime time activities on the other end of the screen — right up until they find common ground (which takes the form of a luxury car bridging the gap, a clever visual trick that shows the two sides aren’t as far apart as they may seem.

“Trappa Rappa” constitutes a bit of a return to form for Quavo, whose last two singles, “Fly” with rocker Lenny Kravitz, and “Georgia Ways” with country crooner Luke Bryan and genre straddler Teddy Swims, saw him try out some new sounds in an effort to tap into a broader market. But, as they say, you can always come home, and street-certified trap rap will always be Quavo’s comfort zone. “Trappa Rappa” is a winner.

Watch Quavo’s “Trappa Rappa” video above.