Quavo is the head honcho in his own right, but don’t forget that the “Mink” rapper is most definitely a rock star. So, his new collaboration with Lenny Kravitz, isn’t just serendipitous.

Today (August 9), after teasing their ultimate link up for over a week, the official video for the duo’s track “Fly” has landed. On the Andrew Watt and Cirkut co-produced track, the pair boast about their highly favored lives.

“I’m feelin’ the wave / I wanna fly / Let’s get geeked, let’s get drunk, let’s get high / Don’t go on a plane / I’m sittin’ the jet way / You already know which way we goin’ that way / Told her I wanna get you paid / Oh, you like that? Okay, bounce right back, go rage,” raps Quavo.

But, in the official video, Quavo and Lenny Kravitz take things to a heightened rock star level. With head banging, quick cuts to Kravitz’s guitar work, and a wardrobe comprised solely of black leather, what more could you ask for?

Let’s be real, sample fatigue is real. However, Quavo’s incorporation of Lenny Kravitz’s smash 1998 song “Fly Away” defies fans’ complaints. Last year, Quavo released his sophomore solo studio album, Rocket Power. But could “Fly” signal that another project rollout is on the way?

Watch Quavo and Lenny Kravitz’s official music video for “Fly” above.