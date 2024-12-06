Over the past few months, more and more artists who would normally be considered stars in hip-hop, pop, and R&B have been making the switch to country music, with varied results. While Jelly Roll and Post Malone have tried on ten-gallon hats and cowboy boots to general acclaim from the CMT crowd, Beyoncé and Shaboozey have received more praise from mainstream audiences than the country establishment.

Well, those good ol’ boys and gals who hate Beyoncé’s genre-bending are probably going to HATE Quavo‘s new song, “Georgia Ways,” which recruits one of the genre’s biggest stars in Luke Bryan. Soul singer Teddy Swims (the unofficial third side of the Jelly/Posty trifecta) joins them as they perform the ode to their shared home state, highlighting how despite their ostensible differences, all three performers share a lot in common — namely, “big ol’ guns,” Southern pines, peanuts, and of course, those Atlanta Hawks.

“Georgia Ways” continues a recent run of genre experimentation for the Nawf Atlanta native, who previously teamed up with Lenny Kravitz on “Fly,” a rock-and-rolling remake of Kravitz’s 1998 hit “Fly Away.” He also teamed up with Lana Del Rey earlier this year on “Tough,” extending the singer’s hip-hop cred and continuing 2024’s melting pot aeesthetics.

Watch Quavo’s “Georgia Ways” video featuring Luke Bryan and Teddy Swims above.